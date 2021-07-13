BIDR Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00114073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00153189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,478.85 or 0.99994163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00932693 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

