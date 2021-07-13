Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NYSE:BGFV) CEO Sells $153,882.80 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NYSE:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $153,882.80.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. 789,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,172. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

