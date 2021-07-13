BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CTO Sells $857,035.78 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $650,500.00.

Shares of NYSE BIGC traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.