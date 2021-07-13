BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Position Reduced by Sarissa Capital Management LP

Sarissa Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,637,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 537,300 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.4% of Sarissa Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sarissa Capital Management LP owned about 4.30% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $77,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,546. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.