BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NYSE:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler Acquires 300,000 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NYSE:BDSI) Director Kevin Kotler bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BDSI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 619,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,589. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.