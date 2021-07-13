Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $15.99. 22,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 118,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMEA)
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
