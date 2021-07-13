Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.07. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 741,512 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.89.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.