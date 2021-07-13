Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 961.3% in June

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a growth of 961.3% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of Bird Construction stock remained flat at $$6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

