Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, an increase of 859.4% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 131,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Birks Group by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

