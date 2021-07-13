Bismuth Trading Down 77.4% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.08 million and $4,957.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 77.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000154 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,609,538 coins and its circulating supply is 21,525,096 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

