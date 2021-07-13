BitCoal 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $27,946.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00622317 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001047 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.