Bitcoin Atom Hits 1-Day Volume of $239.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $239.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

