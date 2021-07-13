Bitcoin SV Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $138.39 or 0.00420780 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $239.21 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,887.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.22 or 0.01444968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00078004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,785,902 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

