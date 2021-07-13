BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Tops $2.64 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $1,128.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,739,999 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,545 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

