Bitgear (GEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $721,377.97

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Bitgear has a total market cap of $721,377.97 and approximately $41,299.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00041688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00112363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00152858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,693.99 or 0.99525452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.80 or 0.00928862 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

