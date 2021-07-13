Bithao (BHAO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Bithao has a market cap of $13.27 million and $2.78 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00050712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00811106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

About Bithao

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

