BitTube Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $661.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00613801 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,313,356 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

