BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $23,923.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0557 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00019213 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,775,412 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

