BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.01. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 182,981 shares trading hands.

BKCC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $296.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 188,030 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 114.3% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 190,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

