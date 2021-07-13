BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000.

NYSE EGF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 7,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $13.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

