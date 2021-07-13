BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

NYSE MNSO opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $35.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.