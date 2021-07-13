BlackRock Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 88,315 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.47% of Organovo worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organovo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organovo in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organovo alerts:

Separately, S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.