BlackRock Inc. Sells 232,297 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Himax Technologies worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,126,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

