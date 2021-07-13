BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 57967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.