BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.90

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 57967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MVF)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
