BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and approximately $27,026.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

