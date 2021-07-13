Blue Bird Co. (NYSE:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 14,125 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NYSE:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25.
Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 67,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,731. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.90.
Blue Bird Company Profile
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.