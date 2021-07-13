Blue Bird Co. (NYSE:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock Sells 14,125 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NYSE:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $386,036.25.

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 67,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,731. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

