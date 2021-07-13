Blue Bird Co. (NYSE:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif Sells 2,500 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NYSE:BLBD) General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00.

Shares of BLBD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 67,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,731. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

