Blueprint Medicines Co. (NYSE:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 3,055 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NYSE:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,055 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $290,225.00.

Shares of NYSE:BPMC traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 295,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,775. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

