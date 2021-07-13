Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald Sells 5,860 Shares

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $148,258.00.

BRG stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

