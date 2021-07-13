BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $90.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

