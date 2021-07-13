BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BlueScope Steel stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $90.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76.
About BlueScope Steel
