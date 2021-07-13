BMO Capital Markets Cuts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target to C$44.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS BADFF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.