BMO Capital Markets Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 74.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 630,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.