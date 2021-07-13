BMO Capital Markets Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.03.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 901,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,411. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.66. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.46 and a 12-month high of C$32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The company has a market cap of C$15.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

