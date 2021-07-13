BMO Capital Markets Trims Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Target Price to C$48.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRRSF. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from $1.86 to $2.48 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$43.25 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.81 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from $2.11 to $2.19 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trisura Group from $2.19 to $2.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

Trisura Group stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

