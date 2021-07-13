BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 2,057.3% from the June 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 467,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,876. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 414,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

