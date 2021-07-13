Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

BOY stock opened at GBX 882.50 ($11.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 4,407.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 899.50 ($11.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 844.30.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

