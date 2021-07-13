Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.97% from the company’s current price.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.47. 9,701,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,726,985. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 0.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.07.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

