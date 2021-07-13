Bondly Market Cap Achieves $5.88 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $560,875.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00051197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00816818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

