BonFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $989,695.74 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $989,695.74 and $2.06 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00051923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.00861164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005445 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

