Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.93. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 5,581 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94. The firm has a market cap of C$196.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares in the company, valued at C$19,010,119.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

