boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $319.37

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.37 ($4.17) and traded as low as GBX 286.30 ($3.74). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 289.50 ($3.78), with a volume of 9,566,195 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOO. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.56 ($5.82).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

In other boohoo group news, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group Company Profile (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

