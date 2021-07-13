Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $116,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $19.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,223.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,746. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,272.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

