Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches Market Cap of $468,083.20

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $468,083.20 and approximately $4,007.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.82 or 0.00023939 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,757.06 or 1.00268906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00963650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

