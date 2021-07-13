Boris F. Shimanovsky Sells 5,000 Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CTO Boris F. Shimanovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ZIP opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter Company Profile

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

