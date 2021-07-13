Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Hits $0.41

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $436,708.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00370438 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.11 or 0.01524269 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

