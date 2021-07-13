Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 13,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,683 shares of company stock worth $19,656,406. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,346. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

