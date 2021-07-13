Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $198,239.75 and $110,885.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00828639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

