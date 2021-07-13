Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NYSE:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NYSE:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.

Angi stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

