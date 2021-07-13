Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NYSE:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NYSE:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.
Angi stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.
About Angi
Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.