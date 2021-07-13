Bradford N. Langs Sells 1,500 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:CARE) insider Bradford N. Langs sold 1,500 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $21,600.00.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.28.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.