Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $392.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

